Edwards registered 33 points (11-27 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 win over the Warriors.

Edwards was on the injury report earlier in the day, but he suited up and put together an excellent performance against the Warriors. Edwards is the offensive sparkplug for the Timberwolves, backed by superlative big men and an impressive supporting cast. He's averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals through nine games.