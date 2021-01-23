Edwards produced just five points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-98 loss to the Hawks.

Edwards continues to struggle for the Timberwolves and certainly remained ice-cold in the loss. They look really bad as a team right now, and so there is certainly scope for him to improve once they find some chemistry. That said, it is hard to promote Edwards as a standard league asset and so if you are holding on to him, you may be better off moving on.