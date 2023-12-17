Edwards logged 37 points (14-23 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-109 win over Indiana.

Edwards was coming off one of the worst shooting performances of his career after posting nine points (3-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) across 35 minutes in a win over the Mavericks, but he bounced back admirably in this one and notched his second-best scoring output of the campaign. Edwards can be a dominant presence on offense if he's at his best, and it seems the nine-point outing against Dallas was nothing more than a step in the wrong direction for one of the best scorers in the league. Edwards is averaging 22.0 points per game over his last 10 contests.