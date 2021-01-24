Edwards posted 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals across 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Edwards was coming off a five-point performance in his previous game, but he bounced back quickly and delivered one of his best scoring days as a pro. Edwards has struggled of late since he's surpassed the 10-point mark in just two of his last six games, but growing pains like these are expected in a rookie that plays for a lottery-bound team. Edwards has a strong value in dynasty formats, but he needs to be more consistent to be able to produce at a decent rest across the other formats.