Edwards posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Thunder.

The dynamic Georgia product started his fifth consecutive game Saturday, and the rookie's chances as a Rookie of the Year candidate jumped after James Wiseman's (wrist) injury. Edwards can play four positions, and he's showing his tremendous upside on a nightly basis. Edwards is a slashing sharpshooter with a lot of raw talent, and the Timberwolves are intent on making him a cornerstone of their rebuilding effort.