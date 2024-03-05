Edwards is questionable to return to Monday's game against Portland due to a right elbow bruise.

In what has been a saga of an evening for Edwards, the 23-year-old exited in the third quarter of Monday's contest after being scratched from the starting lineup due to being late getting on the court. It's unclear if an elbow complication had anything to do with his pregame delay, but his status for the remainder of Monday's game is in jeopardy regardless.