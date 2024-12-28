Edwards closed Friday's 113-112 win over the Rockets with 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes.

His three-pointer with 23 seconds left completed Minnesota's comeback from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Edwards has scored at least 16 points in 10 straight games, averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 boards, 4.6 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.5 percent from long distance.