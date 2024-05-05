Edwards supplied 43 points (17-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 victory over the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards did it all to lead Minnesota to a Game 1 win on the road, posting a new playoff career high in scoring while leading all players in Saturday's contest in points scored in an offensive showcase. Edwards, who scored 16 points in the first quarter alone and capped the game with 12 points in the final quarter, became the first Timberwolves player to post two consecutive 40-point playoff games. If Edwards can continue to pace Minnesota the way he did in Game 1, the Timberwolves will be in a good position to steal another game on the road in Game 2.