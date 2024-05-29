Edwards posted 29 points (11-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 victory over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

No Timberwolves player had more points (29), rebounds (10) or assists (nine) in Game 4 on Tuesday, and the star shooting guard came through when his team needed him the most. The efficiency levels shown in previous rounds aren't there yet, but Minnesota needed Edwards to get the job done Tuesday, and he did. Edwards will need to carry the momentum to Thursday's Game 5, as the Timberwolves remain down 1-3 in the series.