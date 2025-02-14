Edwards had 23 points (5-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Thunder.
The fifth-year guard heads into the All-Star break maintaining a high level of play. Edwards has scored more than 20 points while draining multiple three-pointers in 16 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 13, averaging 32.4 points, 6.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 4.3 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that impressive stretch.
