Edwards contributed 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 142-127 loss to the Wizards.

Edwards was the best player for Minnesota in a game where the team looked completely overmatched, and he posted an impressive stat line while ending just two rebounds shy of a double-double. Edwards has had some problems this season and has struggled with consistency at times, but he's turning things around and has cleared the 20-point mark in six of his last seven appearances. Despite those early-season struggles, Edwards is still averaging career-high marks in both points per game (22.6) and field-goal percentage (45.7 percent) this season.