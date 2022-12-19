Edwards closed with 37 points (13-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 150-126 victory over Chicago.

Edwards was electric in the victory, torching the Bulls for a season-high 37 points to go with 11 dimes. After a few mediocre performances of late, it was great to see Edwards in full flight once again. Perhaps even more encouraging was the fact that he was a perfect 7-of-7 from the line, far better than his 1-of-5 in the previous game. With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) still sidelined, Edwards is likely to get all the shots he can handle moving forward.