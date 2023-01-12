Edwards (hip) has returned to Wednesday's game against Detroit.
The team announced Edwards would not return Wednesday due to left hip soreness, but he has checked back in and will play the rest of the tilt. However, he may be facing some physical limitations with the ongoing injury.
