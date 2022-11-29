Edwards contributed 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 142-127 loss to the Wizards.

Edwards cleared 25 points for the third consecutive contest, and the Timberwolves could require more performances like this for the foreseeable future after Karl-Anthony Towns exited Monday's game with what the Timberwolves are calling a right calf strain. Towns will undergo further tests Tuesday as the Timberwolves look to determine the extent of his injury, but he'll almost certainly miss multiple games. While Towns is on the mend, Edwards should enjoy a spike in usage, and players like D'Angelo Russell, Jaylen Nowell, Jaden McDaniels (illness) and Rudy Gobert could also shoulder bigger loads on the offensive end to varying degrees.