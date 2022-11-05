Edwards (illness) is good to go for Friday's game against the Bucks, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Edwards landed on the injury report due to an illness, but he will ultimately play through it. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
