Edwards (hip) will be available for Monday's game against Utah.
Edwards has been dealing with a sore hip of late, but he'll continue to play through it Monday as the Wolves take the floor for the third time in the last four days. The third-year guard is coming off of a 26-point, six-rebound, seven-assist performance in Saturday night's 110-102 win over the Cavs.
