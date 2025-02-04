Edwards (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Kings.
Edwards was a late scratch for Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Wizards due to an illness, but he was able to recover enough over the weekend to be cleared to play Monday. The All-Star shooting guard has averaged 30.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over 37.7 minutes per game since the beginning of January.
