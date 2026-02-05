Edwards registered 30 points (11-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 38 minutes during the Timberwolves' 128-126 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Edwards may have struggled from beyond the arc, but his fourth-quarter efforts propelled the Timberwolves to a come-from-behind victory Wednesday. The superstar guard scored 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth frame while logging all four of his stocks. It was Edwards' 23rd 30-plus-point performance of the season, and he has reached that mark in three consecutive games. Edwards has averaged 32.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.3 steals over 37.5 minutes per game over his last nine outings.