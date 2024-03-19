Edwards is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left middle finger dislocation/sprain.

Edwards suffered the dislocation after a highlight dunk in the second half of Monday's win over the Jazz but promptly reset his finger and finished the game with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes. He's likely feeling sore ahead of the second night of a back-to-back set, but this shouldn't be a long-term concern. Rudy Gobert (ribs) and Naz Reid (head) are also questionable.