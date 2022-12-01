Edwards logged 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and five steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over Memphis.

Edwards shot well from the field and also recorded a season-high three blocks and five steals on the night. The Georgia product has been on a tear of late, finishing with 25 or more points in each of his last four matchups while also producing across the board.