Edwards had 21 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Wizards.

Edwards has had to experience the growing pains of being a highly touted rookie for a rebuilding franchise, but there's no question he seems to be up to the challenge. The Georgia product recorded at least 20 points in back-to-back games for just the second time this season and has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings. He is averaging 16.0 points per game since moving to the starting lineup on a permanent basis 17 games ago.