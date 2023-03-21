The Timberwolves have optimism that Edwards (ankle) will be available to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Edwards has missed Minnesota's last two games with a right ankle sprain, but he shed his walking boot over the weekend after initially suffering the injury Friday and already seems to be closing in on a return now that his swelling has reportedly subsided considerably. Before signing off on Edwards' return to the lineup against the Hawks, the Timberwolves will likely see what he's able to do in practice Tuesday and/or in shootaround Wednesday morning. In addition to Edwards, the Timberwolves could get Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) back Wednesday from a nearly four-month absence, as the three-time All-Star big man recently resumed 5-on-5 work and looks to be rapidly closing in on a return to the lineup.