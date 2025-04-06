Edwards provided 37 points (12-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over Philadelphia.

Edwards didn't contribute much in other categories outside of the scoring column, but there's no doubt fantasy managers won't complain after a 37-point, six three-pointer performance in which he also delivered a couple of highlight-reel sequences. Edwards has reached the 25-point mark in his last four games and appears to be heading into the postseason with plenty of momentum.