Edwards (calf/illness) was downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Edwards was initially tabbed as probable with a right calf strain but has been downgraded to questionable due to illness. If he's unable to go, Jaylen Nowell (knee), Austin Rivers (illness) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see expanded roles.
