Edwards is questionable to play Wednesday against Detroit due to left knee tendinitis.

Edwards was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers with a left knee contusion, but he suited up and recorded 33 points to go with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Timberwolves' 109-105 win. His knee injury is now being labeled differently heading into Wednesday's contest, and it could result in Edwards receiving a maintenance day. He's played in 17 consecutive games, with Edwards' last absence coming Dec. 11.