Edwards is listed on the injury report as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to a right wrist sprain.
Edwards compiled 25 points, seven boards and seven assists Friday against Memphis, but it appears he picked up a wrist issue along the way. The team should update his status prior to the 8 PM ET opening tip, with Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell being the top options to start if he can't play.
