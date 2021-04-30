Edwards tallied 25 points (10-19 FT, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot over 35 minutes Thursday in a 126-114 win over the Warriors.

Edwards came into the contest having made only 14 of 39 field-goal attempts over his past two games, but he bounced back with a strong shooting effort against Golden State en route to 25 points. He was dominant in the fourth quarter of the win, scoring 18 points and making a trio of three- pointers. The first overall pick in last year's NBA draft hasn't disappointed during his rookie campaign, posting per-game averages of 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.