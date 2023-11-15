Edwards accumulated 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors.

Edwards provided a spark for the Timberwolves on both ends of the court in a road win, notching a team-high steals mark while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points. Edwards tallied his second game with at least three steals while posting his eighth straight outing with at least 20 points.