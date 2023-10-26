Edwards ended with 26 points (8-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to Toronto.

Edwards led all players in Wednesday's regular-season opener in scoring and rebounds while also leading the Timberwolves in threes made en route to a double-double performance against the Raptors. Edwards, who matched a career-high rebound total that he also tallied in 2021, posted 10 or more rebounds in nine contests during the 2022-23 campaign.