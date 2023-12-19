Edwards posted 32 points (13-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Miami.

Edwards led all players in Monday's game in scoring while leading the Timberwolves in steals and finishing two boards away from a double-double with a handful of assists in a balanced outing. Edwards has tallied at least 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in two games this year, scoring 30 or more points in two straight contests.