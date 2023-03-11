Edwards contributed 32 points (12-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 44 minutes during Friday's 124-123 overtime loss to the Nets.

Edwards led the team with 32 points, putting up gaudy numbers across the board despite some early shooting struggles. While he may not have lived up to the preseason hype, Edwards has been electrifying over the past two months, putting up third-round value. His percentages remain an issue, although it does feel as though his stroke from the free throw line is something that could continue to improve over the next couple of years. The Timberwolves are still within striking distance of the sixth-seed, meaning they will be looking to win as many games as possible over the next month. This should be music to the ears of anyone rostering him.