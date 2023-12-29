Edwards amassed 44 points (12-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 14-18 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Mavericks.

Edwards led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring and threes made while adding a trio of steals defensively and posting a new season-high scoring mark in a winning effort. Edwards, who tallied at least 14 points in both the first and third quarters of Thursday's win, has posted at least 35 points in four games while connecting on five or more threes in five contests.