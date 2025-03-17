Edwards contributed 41 points (16-27 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 win over Utah.

It was fairly easy sledding Sunday for Edwards, who hit the 40-point plateau for the seventh time this season in just 31 minutes against a soft Jazz defense. The month of March has been more of the same for the All-Star guard, who has scored in bunches all year long. Edwards is averaging 28.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.0 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes over his last eight outings.