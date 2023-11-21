Edwards finished Monday's 117-100 win over the Knicks with 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

Edwards didn't have his best shooting performances, but the star guard has proven already that he doesn't need to be overly efficient to deliver strong stat lines. This was his first double-double of the season, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect a massive increase in other categories outside of scoring. On that note, it's worth noting Edwards has scored at least 20 points in all but two of his 13 appearances.