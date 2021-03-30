Edwards had 23 points (9-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals in Monday's loss to the Nets.

The rookie doesn't always shoot the ball efficiently, but he continues to pile up points, despite Malik Beasley's return to the starting lineup. Edwards has attempted at least 20 field goals in three of his last four games, and he's topped 20 points eight times since the All-Star break. His 0-of-7 night from downtown snapped a streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer.