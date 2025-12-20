Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Double-doubles with five stocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) racked up 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 41 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.
Edwards was excellent in his return from a three-game absence, drilling clutch shots down the stretch for the Timberwolves while locking up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder's final two possessions. Edwards didn't show any lingering effects of the foot injury, so he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
