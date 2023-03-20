Anthony Edwards (ankle) is unlikely to play Monday against the Knicks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

When Timberwolves' head coach Chris Finch was asked of Edwards' status ahead of Monday's game, Finch responded, "I wouldn't imagine he's in," so it appears the AntMan will be spending his second straight game watching from the sidelines. If that's the case, Taurean Prince could be headed for another start with Jaden McDaniels getting a bump in usage. Stay tuned.