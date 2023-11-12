Edwards (illness) is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Edwards was added to the team's injury report earlier in the day as probable after it was reported he was battling an illness, but it doesn't appear as though he's trending in the right direction. Minnesota will likely re-evaluate the star guard Sunday morning during shootaround to determine whether he'll be able to take the court.
