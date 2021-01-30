Edwards will get his first career start in Friday's matchup with the 76ers.

The Timberwolves have opted to go small, which means Edwards and Josh Okogie will play power and small forward respectivally. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has heated up over the previous three games by averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.7 triples across 26.6 minutes per game. He could be in line for an even bigger workload as a starter.