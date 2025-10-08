Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 17 in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 135-34 overtime preseason loss to the Pacers.
After missing Saturday's preseason opener against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Edwards made his preseason debut Tuesday. He led all starters in the game in the scoring column while struggling from deep, hitting only one of his five attempts from beyond the arc.
