Edwards had 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in Saturday's loss to the Rockets.
Following a 4-of-17 shooting performance Friday night, Edwards bounced back with another high-usage, 20-plus-point outing. The rookie has cranked up his scoring over the last month, and it was encouraging that he still managed 22 field goal attempts, despite Malik Beasley returning from a suspension and playing 30 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 29 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes 6-of-16 from field•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Posts first double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Posts career-high 42 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores career-high 34 points in win•