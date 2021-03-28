Edwards had 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

Following a 4-of-17 shooting performance Friday night, Edwards bounced back with another high-usage, 20-plus-point outing. The rookie has cranked up his scoring over the last month, and it was encouraging that he still managed 22 field goal attempts, despite Malik Beasley returning from a suspension and playing 30 minutes.