Edwards totaled 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-5 FT, 5-9 3Pt), four assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Mavericks.

With a 30-point performance in the regular-season finale, Edwards put the final touches on his rookie campaign. Over his final nine games the first-overall pick seemed to hit his stride, averaging 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent from three. The former-Bulldog has shown all the makings of a perennial superstar in the NBA, and he should only get better as Minnesota's core of Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell get acclimated to each other's games.