Edwards finished Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets with 34 points (12-25 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 50 minutes.

Edwards turned in his seventh-double-double of the season in a narrow win that went to double overtime. Edwards jumped back to 30-point production after a five-game span where he only averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebonds and 4.2 assists. The Timberwolves went 3-2 during the minor slump, proving that the team can afford some mediocre results from the dynamic slasher.