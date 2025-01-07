Edwards recorded 37 points (14-29 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 108-106 victory over the Clippers.

Edwards has played at an incredibly high level over his last two appearances, totaling 90 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the field during this hot stretch. His talent was also on display as a distributor Monday night, putting together his best passing performance since Dec. 6 against the Warriors when he dished out nine assists.