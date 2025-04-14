Edwards racked up 43 points (15-31 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 win over the Jazz.

Edwards won a ruling that voided a suspension for the game, and he laid a hammer down on the Jazz with a tour-de-force performance. Edwards drilled seven shots beyond the arc, and the sharpshooting dynamo now leads the league with 320 made three-pointers. The fifth-year pro averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals this season and missed only three games, marking a fifth consecutive season without a serious injury.