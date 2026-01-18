Edwards finished Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Spurs with 55 points (19-33 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes.

Edwards returned to the hardwood following a two-game absence due to right foot injury maintenance, and he turned in an impressive performance on the offensive end. The Timberwolves were down 25 points at halftime, but the superstar guard scored 39 of his career-high 55 points in the second half, including 26 in the final frame, to give Minnesota a shot. While his team didn't come away with a win, Edwards reached the 50-point threshold for the first time this season and for the third time in his career. He also knocked down a season-best nine triples. The 24-year-old has scored at least 23 points in all seven of his appearances this month, averaging 31.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest during that span.