Edwards totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Edwards tied for the team lead in scoring in the contest while tying a career high with four assists. The rookie has started two straight games for the Timberwolves, averaging 19.0 points while converting 50 percent of his shots from the field. His fantasy stock is shooting upward, as he is averaging 19.2 points and 3.0 treys per contest over his last five games.