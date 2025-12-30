Edwards contributed 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 136-101 victory over the Bulls.

Edwards didn't have a monster scoring night like his 44-point outburst on Christmas Day, but posted one of his most efficient games from the field in Monday night's win over the Bulls. His 69.2 percent shooting from the field marked his third-best performance of the season, and he's now scored at least 20 points in all but six games. The superstar guard is doing it all for Minnesota in December, averaging 29.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 37.7 minutes across 10 games.