Edwards amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes before getting ejected from Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards was ejected in the second half after being assessed two technical fouls. However, this will carry consequences for the star forward since he'll miss Friday's game against Utah due to a suspension, as he's up to 16 technical fouls on the season. Edwards has failed to reach the 20-point mark in back-to-back games while shooting 11-for-27 in that span, and while he'll miss Friday's matchup, he should return to the starting lineup Sunday in a road matchup against the Suns.