Edwards went for 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Monday's 116-106 victory over the Kings.

Edwards saw a streak of five straight 20-point outings come to an end, but he at least managed to extend his streak of consecutive games with a steal to 19. The No. 1 overall pick has enjoyed a nice rookie season from a counting-stats standpoint, though his efficiency -- while improving -- has been a major issue. He'll likely be locked into a starting role on the wing for the rest of the season, but he could settle in as more of No. 3 option on offense behind Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell (knee), who returned from a 26-game absence Tuesday.